Lebanon County dairy farmers Reid and Diane Hoover had a heavy decision on their shoulders at the start of this year.

They're co-chairs of the National Holstein Convention, which was originally slated for the Lancaster County Convention Center in June 2020 but postponed by the pandemic to this summer.

When 2021 rolled around, the Hoovers had to choose whether to recommend holding the convention as scheduled or delaying it again. This time, though, the circumstances were different. So the Hoovers and state Holstein association leaders urged the national association to go forward with the event. Holstein USA concurred.

“We really felt that people wanted to come and people wanted to get out, and the convention center assured us we could do it safely,” explained Diane Hoover. “That’s where we were back in March when we made the final decision to go for it.”

“I won’t say it was easy … but we sure are glad we decided it that way because the world has changed a little bit since then,” she said, with vaccinations arriving, COVID-19 cases dwindling and restrictions departing.

The four-day gathering last Monday through Thursday – the downtown facility’s first multi-day, midweek convention since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020 – is part of a steady recovery underway at the convention center and adjoining 416-room Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square, the county’s biggest hotel.

That rebound is a key to bringing downtown Lancaster out of its COVID-induced coma, as it’s bringing back scores of jobs to the convention center and hotel as well as thousands of visitors who will help rejuvenate center-city restaurants, stores, art galleries and entertainment venues that were pummeled by the pandemic.

Small business owners and leaders embraced the initial waves of returning convention goers and leisure travelers -- a rally that is expected to accelerate in the second half of 2021 and approach pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

“This was no doubt a challenging year for our retail and restaurant community, but they innovated and adapted to survive. Obviously the increased traffic … (is) a welcomed sight,” said Marshall Snively, president of the Lancaster City Alliance, a nonprofit that promotes the city’s growth and stability.

“Thank goodness” for tourism and conventions, said Crystal Weaver, a co-owner of Prince Street Café and Passenger Coffee & Tea (both within a block of the convention center and Marriott), as well as Merrymaker Catering, which caters events at the hotel.

Both tourism and conventions are important sources of business for her ventures -- sources that have become more valuable than ever because the pandemic has led to partially vacant office buildings downtown, reducing her customer base, Weaver said.

Nicole Taylor, an owner of Blazin’ J’s restaurant across the street from the Marriott and convention center, and sole owner of Nicole Taylor Boutique four blocks away on North Queen Street, said convention center events bring a boost in sales.

The events, she said, “are very important not only to Blazin’ J’s but to everyone downtown.” Event goers, Taylor explained “are not only staying on King Street, they’re exploring the rest of downtown too.”

Familiar feeling

The start of the National Holstein Convention last week made Josh Nowak nostalgic.

“Coming in here on Monday morning, it really felt like old times,” said Nowak, recently promoted to general manager of the Marriott and convention center from director of sales and marketing.

It’s a feeling that Nowak expects to experience more and more as the volume of events at the East King and South Queen streets complex picks up.

In the first half of this year, the convention center’s biggest space – Freedom Hall – hosted 20 events that drew about 30,000 attendees, in part due to its diversification into hosting competitions of everyone from youth dancers to youth cheerleaders to body builders. In the second half, the 46,500-square-foot space is scheduled to host 34 events that will draw 70,000 attendees.

That would bring the number of attendees there this year to about 100,000, roughly half of the Freedom Hall attendees in a pre-pandemic year. Compared to the washout year of 2020, when the pandemic slashed the number of Freedom Hall events to a mere 12, Nowak called this year’s results “very encouraging,” signaling a positive trend that he expects to continue.

For 2022, the convention center already has booked 55 events in Freedom Hall, with more bookings to come, bringing the convention center another step closer to the 75 events a year that Freedom Hall hosted in pre-pandemic times.

As Nowak put it, “2022 should feel a lot like 2019, which was a very strong year.”

The number of hotel guests is improving too, with leisure travelers nearly filling the recently renovated and expanded Marriott on weekends, said Nowak, though he declined to share occupancy figures.

"We started to see an uptick on weekends late in the first quarter. Now we’re at near capacity almost every weekend. That saw a very steep return and it makes sense," Nowak said. He pointed to Lancaster's proximity to major metropolitan areas, the "great values" offered by its attractions and its appealing downtown.

(The downtown Marriott is owned and operated by Penn Square Partners in a building leased from the city redevelopment authority. The general partner in Penn Square Partners is an affiliate of High Real Estate Group. An affiliate of LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP and operator of the website LancasterOnline, is a limited partner.)

More visitors, more jobs

The increasing number of events and hotel guests is triggering a corresponding rise in the number of employees.

When the pandemic struck, the complex went virtually dark, prompting the layoff of 330 of its 350 full-time and part-time employees. About 70 returned last summer, when the state first loosened restrictions on gatherings. The figure climbed to 150 this spring and 206 this summer, Nowak said.

The workforce size will climb as the numbers of events and hotel guests do, particularly if several lagging segments – business travel, corporate conventions, association conventions – revive as have leisure travel and religious, social, military, ethnic, fraternal and educational events, he indicated.

But the 12-year-old convention center and Marriott aren’t just relying on outside forces like vaccinations to restore their business. They’ve changed with the times, investing more than $120,000 to enhance safety measures and develop new marketing tools.

They ramped up their cleaning and disinfecting methods, earning the Global Biorisk Advisory Council Star designation in the process, installed touchless faucets, added water-bottle refilling stations and put in hand-sanitizing stations.

The convention center also got two new marketing tools to use when meeting remotely with event planners. One is additional diagramming software, to show them the variety of event configurations and spaces available. The other is a video that “walks” event planners through the facility, demonstrating the paths the event attendees would take.

In addition, the convention center is benefiting from its "customer for life" philosophy -- an understanding, flexible approach to rescheduling events, a stance that event planners appreciate so much they sometimes agree on the spot to come back more than once, Nowak said.

"In the long run, we believe this will strengthen relationships with meetings, conferences and conventions, and show that we’re in it with them for the long haul," he said.

Aces up their sleeve

There are two other advantages that the convention center/Marriott complex possesses, in the view of the dairy farmer, Diane Hoover. One was created by the conjoined facilities; one not.

“The convention center is a fabulous facility for big events,” with ample room for people to spread out if they so desire, she said. Hoover noted that 800 people registered for the Holstein convention, about 75% of what she would have predicted without a pandemic. The turnout was a pleasant surprise, she indicated.

The other advantage is the convention center’s surroundings. For some conventions, downtown’s many stores, restaurants and venues, all within walking distance, are the drawing cards. For Hoover’s group, the main attractions are outside of town.

The itinerary included typical tourist stops such as Sight & Sound Theatre, Strasburg Rail Road, Cherry Crest Adventure Farm, Gettysburg battlefield and the like. But for Hoover’s group, there’s something else that's a priority to see here as well – the county’s renowned dairy farms, which are the most productive in Pennsylvania and among the most productive in the nation.

“This sure is the heartland of Pennsylvania’s dairy industry,” she said.