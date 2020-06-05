SwitchVR, a virtual reality arcade in the Shops at Rockvale, is now permanently closed.

Rick Palmer, who opened SwitchVR in November 2018, announced the decision June 1 week, saying the business closures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 prompted the decision.

“The ride was certainly bumpy but we were on a path that was smoothing out. Unfortunately, a large crater (covid 19) made it impossible for us to continue this journey,” Palmer wrote in a post on SwitchVR’s Facebook page.

“We started SwitchVR from the ground up creating one of the coolest virtual reality arcade and gaming centers around. I've tried to remove emotion as we closed her up but it's impossible to be cold hearted when you've put so much into something just for it to end abruptly,” he wrote.

Palmer, who also owns Bounce House Rentals of Lancaster County, was featured in an LNP | Lancasteronline article April 5 about commercial tenants struggling to pay rent on businesses they were forced to keep closed.

“If we were cash happy, we could survive through this. … But we were kind of living on the edge as it was,” Palmer said in early April.