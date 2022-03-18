Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted an auction Feb. 8 of the Dave Jenkins collection. Several items and prices included: Hancock & Moore leather sofa, $1,375; 1927 and 1960 World Series baseball tickets, $1,265; Oriental area rug, $753; 14-karat gold pocket watch, $660; Lionel engine and tender, $550; Hampden pocket watch, $440; train Shenango china dinner set, $385; Coca-Cola cooler, $385; brass ship barometer, $297; Haviland Limoges dinner set, $253; leather wingback, $242; Danish midcentury stool, $242; porcelain Gulf cards sign, $242; chrome retro table and chairs, $231; and Farmall pedal tractor, $220.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a sale of real estate and personal property March 12 for the Paul G. Reiff estate at 7 Meadow View Drive, Leola. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on a 0.34-acre lot sold for $280,000 to Derrick Weaver, of Ephrata. Several other items and prices included: 2012 GMC Sierra Z71 4x4 pickup truck, $24,000; John Deere Z295A zero-turn mower, $4,200; Troy Bilt 28-inch snowblower, $750; 6,500-watt portable generator, $350; toy John Deere backhoe, $100; appliqued quilt, $110; antique toy wooden spring wagon, $250; GE refrigerator, $375; and four-piece oak bedroom suite, $900.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted an auction Feb. 25 for Carl and Esther Hoover in New Holland. Several items and prices included: John Deere 4000 tractor, $40,250; John Deere 4520 tractor, $17,000; John Deere 4700 tractor, $11,000; John Deere 870 tractor, $8,500; John Deere 2240 tractor, $9,700; Case 40XT skidloader, $15,000; Bobcat MT55 walk-behind skidloader, $15,500; John Deere 455E track loader, $14,750; Kubota KH-60 excavator, $9,500; Shirk three-point lifter, $2,200; and Case IH 450 rollover plow, $12,000.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted an auction March 5 for Ammon and Anna Weaver in Lititz. Several items and prices included: John Deere 5325 tractor, $15,000; John Deere 2040 tractor, $3,500; Case 1845C skidloader, $19,400; New Holland LX565 skidloader, $11,500; Case IH 4500 field cultivator, $4,500; Burkholder 8-by-16-foot deckover trailer, $6,400; 1896 silver dollar, $92; and Indian tomahawk, $7,400.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public coin auction March 7. Several items and prices included: roll of 1878 S Morgan silver dollars, $963; roll 1881 O Morgan silver dollars, $853; roll 1889 Morgan silver dollars, $853; American Eagle anniversary silver coin, $578; 1882 and 1883 Carson silver dollars, $396 each; 1883 and 1884 Carson City silver dollars, $396 each; 1884 Carson City silver dollar, $385; large foreign coins, $385; 1882 and 1884 Carson City silver dollars, $352; 1808 Capped Bust half dollar, $259; six-piece Denver Mint silver dollar, $231; and 1999 1/4-pound silver golden eagle, $193.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted an auction of trucks, tools and lawn and garden items March 8. There were 156 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: 2012 Ford Escape SUV, $3,700; 2007 Chevy Silverado 1500 pickup truck, $15,050; 1929 Ford Model A truck, $12,000; Chicago Electric Power Tools 8,000-pound capacity 12-volt electric winch, $145.01; Stihl gas-powered 18-inch chainsaw, $215; oxygen acetylene welding set, $220; beekeeping supplies, $105; Craftsman 7HP 175PSI 80-gallon air compressor, $135; Shopcraft 1/2-horsepower bench-top drill press, $85; Coleman Powermate 3500 generator, $105; John Deere mini-frame Z-Trek 7i7A riding mower, $1,600; Troy-Bilt rototiller horse model, $110; and Happy Valley Ranch apple cider press, $373.63.