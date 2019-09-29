An experienced restaurateur who’s worked in seven states is opening a deli in center-city Lancaster in about three weeks.

Tom Allen’s Lancaster Downtown Deli at 45 N. Market St. will be in the former Central Market Mall, recently renamed The Shops at Reilly Bros. & Raub.

With a tentative opening date of Tuesday, Oct. 15, the deli will offer meats, cheeses, a salad bar, soups, sandwiches, desserts and breakfast items including granola, french toast, omelets and egg sandwiches.

Allen will make the deli’s Greek yogurt, dressings, salsa, soups and “sides” including cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni salad and pinto beans.

The 900-square-foot space, with seating for 35, most recently was the wholesale bakery for Ric’s Breads, said Allen.

Allen, who’s investing about $20,000 in the project and hiring three employees, said the deli will offer high quality consistently yet affordably. Though he acknowledged downtown has an abundance of places to eat already, Allen wasn’t concerned.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“This is a growing town,” he said. “There’s room for everybody.”

Allen most recently ran a restaurant in Douglas, Arizona. He said moving to Lancaster was the idea of his wife Terese, a Lancaster native.

Hours will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with extended hours when downtown has special events, such as First Fridays.