Women’s apparel and accessories retailer Versona opened last week at Park City Center.

It takes a spot in the mall’s Fountain Shoppes, the strip of shops at the southwest corner of the mall which all have their own outdoor entrances.

Under the “yellow phase” of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening guidelines, stores with outdoor entrances and exits can reopen. This guideline prevents most of Park City’s roughly 150 tenants from reopening.

In addition to clothing, Versona, which employs 25 people, sells jewelry, handbags and shoes. It takes a spot previously occupied by Charming Charlie.

Operating hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Versona is a brand of the Cato Corp., a North Carolina-based retailer whose other stores include Cato, Cato Plus, It’s Fashion and It’s Fashion Metro. Cato Corp. has some 1,300 retail stores in the country, but this is its first in Lancaster County.