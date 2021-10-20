Versatek Enterprises co-founder and co-owner Jacquelin Eby has become its sole owner by acquiring the balance of the firm from co-founder Earl Furman, who has retired, the company has announced. A price was not disclosed.

Eby, age 52, of East Lampeter, was its CFO and owned 9.5% of the company. Furman was CEO. With Furman’s retirement, Eby became president and CEO.

Founded 23 years ago, Versatek is a custom contract manufacturer. It makes point-of-purchase displays, store fixtures, case goods (cabinets, shelves, lockers, desks, counters, storage areas), convenience-store environments and specialty furniture parts. It plans to expand into commercial construction.

Versatek has a 200,000-square-foot facility at 508 Front St. and 44 employees, with plans to hire 10 more as it adds manufacturing capacity. Versatek does not disclose its annual revenue.