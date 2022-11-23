Southern End small businesses will mark their designated day in various ways.

Some will whip out refreshments. Some, like Glam it Up on South Church Street in Quarryville, will have door prizes and sales. And some will host vendor events like the Small Business Saturday Christmas Market happening from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Daily Grind in Quarryville.

“We try to do as much as possible in this economy. ... We’re a small business but this is a day when we can help out even smaller businesses whose Facebook (posts) don’t always reach the masses,” says Daily Grind owner Andrew Morgan. “Give them a little storefront for a day.”

Britain Hill Venue and Vineyard in Little Britain Township will also host a Small Business Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 26. That will feature 23 vendors, a food truck and raffles. Both events will make contributions to Solanco Neighborhood Ministries.