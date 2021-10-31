Motorists on Oregon Pike who’ve been driving past the vacant Roseville Tavern for the past four years might have something new to view at that location in a couple more years.

A Lancaster periodontist intends to raze the decrepit but marginally historic Manheim Township structure and construct a small two-story office building there, at a total cost approaching $3 million.

Dr. Josh Christman, who has his eight-employee practice in leased space at the Granite Run Corporate Center, would occupy the 5,000-square-foot second floor of his new building. He would find a tenant for the first floor.

“I want to be my own landlord,” he explained.

Christman has yet to submit a development plan to the township for the site, close to the intersection of Oregon Pike and Roseville Road. Depending on when that happens and when the township acts on it, Christman hopes to start construction in September 2022, with occupancy in fall 2023.

The project follows earlier, unsuccessful efforts by Rutter’s to redevelop the 1860 Oregon Pike site as well as the adjoining vacant Stauffers of Kissel Hill store.

The York-based convenience store purchased the Roseville Tavern property in 2018 for $675,000 and signed a sales agreement to buy the Stauffers store site, initially proposing an oversized convenience store and a truck stop on the combined tracts’ 5.3 acres. But the township zoners said no in 2019.

Rutter’s then proposed a smaller store, but still larger than the township allows, and no truck stop. But in 2020, the zoners rejected that use too. That prompted Rutter’s to give up on the venture, selling the Roseville Tavern to Christman for $765,000 and letting its agreement to buy the Stauffers site expire.

Christman hopes neighbors welcome his proposal, especially in comparison to what might have been developed there.

“I’m sure the neighbors will be happier than they’d be listening to trucks idling all night,” Christman said. “Who’d want that? I don’t think gas stations make your property values go up.”

A car wash now is proposed for the Stauffers site by three brothers who developed the Riptide car wash on Lititz Pike. Coincidentally, that location is next to a Stauffers as well as the Shoppes at Kissel Village.

Christman says he’d make his new building highly energy efficient, to give it long-term value. “The goal is to put up a building I’d like to buy in 20 years,” he said. Over time, he said, he might add a third floor that has a kitchen, meeting room and rooftop deck.

The main entrance and exit to the new building would be off Roseville Road, Christman said, using a driveway that gave access from Roseville Road to the backs of the Roseville Tavern and Stauffers of Kissel Hill. Vehicles leaving his property could exit onto Oregon Pike, but would be allowed only to turn right.

Historic review required

The shuttered two-story building now on the site, with a tan-and-brown formstone exterior, doesn’t appear to be historic to passersby.

But it is, according to Danielle Keperling, executive director of the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County, because underneath the formstone is a farmhouse built circa 1875. As such, it’s listed on the township’s inventory of historic resources, prepared by the Historic Preservation Trust in 1991.

Before that, the site was occupied by a tavern that was built in 1826 or 1836, when Oregon Pike was named Dunkerstown Road, according to the Manheim Township Historical Society.

“Since what we can see today doesn't appear to match the character or shape of early-to-mid 19th-century structures, I suspect that the tavern was first built at the location in 1836 and then most likely rebuilt using later construction methods and adding a second floor,” said Ben Webber, president of the society.

“Unfortunately, the exterior changes over the decades really masked what the original appearance was or would be today had it been restored and preserved, rather than covered over,” he said.

Those extensive, non-historic alterations resulted in the structure receiving the lowest of four grades of historical significance on the Historic Preservation Trust list, according to township, historical society and county planning officials.

Nonetheless, regardless of its grade, the township zoning ordinance says a building on the historic-property list can only be razed after the Historic Preservation Trust weighs in. The trust’s recommendation goes to the township’s planning and zoning department and its code compliance department. The departments have final say.

Webber said he hopes Christman reconsiders his plan to demolish the structure and opts instead to restore the building to its historic origins and adapt the space for office uses.

Christman, who’s working with Richard F. Mula Architects (soon to merge with CORE Design Group and become CORE Design Group + Mula) and Heck Construction on the project, said he’d like to find a way to save the building, “but unfortunately it’s too close to the road.”

