Snack maker Utz, with pretzel-making and distribution facilities in Lancaster County, is acquiring a tortilla chips, salsa and queso maker for about $480 million.

Hanover-based Utz expects the deal to buy Truco Enterprises, which sells under the On The Border brand, to be completed in December, it announced this week. Utz plans to expand On The Border -- with annual sales of $195 million -- using its sales, manufacturing and distribution platform.