Snack maker Utz, with pretzel-making and distribution facilities in Lancaster County, is acquiring a tortilla chips, salsa and queso maker for about $480 million.
Hanover-based Utz expects the deal to buy Truco Enterprises, which sells under the On The Border brand, to be completed in December, it announced this week. Utz plans to expand On The Border -- with annual sales of $195 million -- using its sales, manufacturing and distribution platform.
In a news release announcing the purchase, Utz said the deal will uniquely position Utz as a leading player in the $28 billion U.S. salty snack market. On The Border is currently the number three brand in the $6.2 billion retail sales tortilla chip market. On the Border is also the number three brand in the $107 million retail sales queso market.
Publicly-held Utz owns Keystone Pretzel Bakery in the Flyway Business Park in Lititz and operates a distribution center in the Stony Battery Business Center near Landisville. Truco is based in Carrollton, Texas.