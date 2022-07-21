A court fight over the use of the Armstrong name threatens to derail the $203 million sale of bankrupt Armstrong Flooring, throwing the future of hundreds of local jobs into doubt.

The sale was expected to close Friday, with Mountville-based AHF Products set to acquire Armstrong Flooring’s Lancaster County operations, a move AHF said would preserve a substantial number of the 606 jobs at Armstrong Flooring’s facilities.

Instead, the day will begin with a 10 a.m. hearing before a Delaware bankruptcy judge who will consider Armstrong Flooring’s lawsuit to force Armstrong World Industries to provide written consents that will allow Armstrong Flooring’s buyer, AHF Products, to use the Armstrong name for its products, something that is considered a key asset in sale.

Such written consents from Armstrong World Industries are a condition of the sale and without them Armstrong Flooring warns that “the sale would not close.”

In such a case, Armstrong Flooring warns in its Wednesday filing, that “this case will likely need to be converted to a Chapter 7 liquidation, which will realize far less value for creditors and cause the loss of hundreds of jobs that would otherwise be preserved, and harm to thousands of retirees.”

In its suit, Armstrong Flooring says its 2016 spinoff from Armstrong World Industries included “a perpetual, royalty-free license” to sell flooring under the “Armstrong” name while Armstrong World Industries could use “Armstrong” to sell ceiling and wall products.

As it sought buyers through the bankruptcy process, Armstrong Flooring says Armstrong World Industries didn’t object to a “contract assumption notice” Armstrong Flooring provided and was deemed to have consented. Nevertheless, Armstrong World Industries has not provided written consent.

In its filing, Armstrong Flooring says the first time Armstrong World Industries indicated there might be a problem was on June 28, when an Armstrong World Industries attorney emailed to say providing written consents was “looking like a no-go.” Two weeks later, the same attorney for Armstrong World Industries advised there was “NFW” Armstrong World Industries would provide the written consents, using an acronym that stands for “no (expletive) way.”

Instead, a proposal was made for a six-month license for successful bidders to use the name, with a possibly of negotiation for more, a suggestion Armstrong Flooring’s filing said was a “non-starter.”

In response to a request for comment, a spokeswoman for Armstrong Flooring summarized the legal matters in a statement that concluded by saying, “At stake is the timely closing of the Debtors’ sales, which would provide over $200 million in value for the estate, and preserve approximately 500 jobs at various plants.”

Armstrong World Industries had not filed a legal response to Armstrong Flooring’s filing by early Thursday evening.

Armstrong World Industries spokeswoman Jennifer Johnson called the lawsuit “without merit,” saying a six-month, royalty-free license was offered to complete the sale process while “allowing us the time to complete the due diligence necessary to maintain the integrity and value of our brand. AFI’s response was to file a lawsuit.”

“We continue to operate in good faith and are actively seeking a resolution that is beneficial to both parties and the community,” Johnson said. “The Armstrong brand is one of AWI’s largest and most important assets, and we are committed to being responsible stewards of it for our stakeholders.”

AHF Products Inc. and Gordon Brothers Commercial & Industrial of Boston have agreed to pay $107 million for the North American assets of Armstrong Flooring, which includes the Lancaster plant along Dillerville Road that would continue under AHF. Separate agreements have been made for the sale of Armstrong Flooring’s Chinese and Australian operations, with the deals totaling $203 million expected to be finalized Friday.