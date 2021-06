Urban Werks, which has an auto detailing shop near Willow Street, has opened a new location in East Lampeter Township.

The 10,500-square-foot shop at 105 Independence Court offers general detailing and precision paint correction as well as washes, waxes, ceramic coatings, window tinting and protection film. The new location also offers storage for luxury vehicles.

Owned by Neil Maser, Urban Werks opened a detailing shop seven years ago at 2176 Willow Street Pike. It has 10 employees.