Urban Outfitters on Tuesday reported a 45.6% drop in adjusted net profits for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31.
Adjusted net profits were $49.1 million (50 cents a share), down from $90.2 million (83 cents a share) in the 2018 quarter.
Adjusted net profits exclude store and goodwill impairment charges, income tax valuation allowances and other unusual factors.
Sales grew 3.6% to a record $1.17 billion from $1.13 billion.
Urban said its bottom line was hurt by higher retail markdowns, lower wholesale profit margins, higher marketing expense, a higher effective tax rate, and higher delivery and logistics expenses.
For the year, net profits tumbled 43.6% to $168.1 million ($1.67 a share) from 2018’s $298.0 million ($2.72 a share). Sales rose 0.8% to $3.98 billion from $3.95 billion.
Philadelphia-based Urban has e-commerce fulfillment and distribution centers near Gap.