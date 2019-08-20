Urban Outfitters on Tuesday reported a 35.0% drop in net profits for the second quarter ended July 31.
The Philadelphia-based apparel and home decor retailer had net profits of $60.3 million (61 cents a share), down from $92.8 million (84 cents a share) in the 2018 quarter.
The bottom line was hurt by a 3.0% decline in sales to $962.3 million, caused in part by steeper markdowns, as well as higher delivery and logistics expenses and a higher effective tax rate.
Urban has a distribution center and an e-commerce fulfillment center near Gap.