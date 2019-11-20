Urban Outfitters on Tuesday reported a 28.2% drop in net profits for the third quarter.
For the period ended Oct. 31, Urban had net profits of $55.6 million (56 cents a share), down from $77.5 million (70 cents a share) in the 2018 quarter.
Sales grew 1.4% to $987.5 million.
Philadelphia-based Urban, which sells clothing and home decor, blamed the slump in profits on higher retail markdowns, bigger delivery and logistics expenses and lower margins in its wholesale business.
Also hurting the bottom line were an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses and a higher effective tax rate.
Urban has a distribution center and an e-commerce fulfillment center near Gap.