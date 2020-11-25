Urban Outfitters on Monday reported a 37.8% surge in third quarter net profits, despite a 1.8% drop in sales, by sharply cutting expenses.

Philadelphia-based Urban, with a distribution center and an e-commerce fulfillment center in Gap, had net profits of $76.7 million (78 cents a share), up from $55.7 million (56 cents a share) in the comparable 2019 quarter.

Though sales in the quarter ended Oct. 31 fell to $969.6 million, as COVID-19 continued to stymie the retail industry, Urban’s bottom line benefited from record low inventory markdowns in its retail segment and lower discounts and allowances in its wholesale segment.

Urban’s net profits also got a boost from rent concessions by its retail stores’ landlords, smaller inventory levels, reduced selling, general and administrative expense and a lower effective tax rate.

The third quarter results were the first since 2018’s fourth quarter to show an improved bottom line compared to the year-earlier period.

Net profits had plunged 43.0% in the second quarter. Urban had a net loss of $138.4 million in the first quarter. In 2019, net profits fell 77.4% in the fourth quarter, 28.2% in the third quarter, 35.0% in the second quarter and 21.0% in the first quarter.