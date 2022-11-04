H.M. Stauffer & Sons, a building products company in Upper Leacock Township, has a new owner.

Virginia-based Culpeper Wood Preservers announced this week that it acquired the company, which was founded in 1890. The price was not disclosed.

“We’re excited to continue our long history of success by joining forces with the Culpeper team,” Ray Bures, President of H.M. Stauffer & Sons, said in a statement.

H.M. Stauffer produces pressure-treated lumber, wood trusses and wall panels. It has facilities at 33 Glenola Drive in Upper Leacock and in Lebanon County with a total of 140 employees. Culpeper says it will keep both sites open and retain the entire workforce.

Prior to the acquisition, Culpeper already owned 16 pressure-treated wood plants across nine states, with 650 employees.

Culpeper does not currently manufacture trusses and wall panels, but will expand into that business.

“They have been a leader in multiple facets of our industry and we look forward to expanding our product offerings,” Jonathan Jenkins, President of Culpeper Wood Preservers, said in a statement.

H.M. Stauffer started its wood preservation business in the 1970s, and its wood truss and wall panel business in the 1960s. It was founded as a supplier of lumber, coal and feed.