Upohar has permanently closed its Lancaster city restaurant but will maintain the spot as a kitchen for its catering and food truck business.

Upohar, which features vegetarian and vegan dishes from around the world, opened a restaurant in November 2017 at 798 E. New Holland Ave. Located behind Turkey Hill in Grandview Plaza, the 48-seat restaurant featured a lunch buffet and a dinner menu with dishes from Africa, Nepal, Puerto Rico and southern Asia.

The restaurant was last open for curbside pickup in December and hasn’t served dine-in customers since the pandemic began in March 2020. The space remains available for private events.

Owner Srirupa Dasgupta said she is looking for someone to take over the lease for the restaurant space, in which case she would find another commercial kitchen.

Prior to opened opening in Grandview Plaza, Upohar had a restaurant on West Roseville Road in Manheim Township as well as a takeout window in Lancaster at 30 W. James St.

Upohar Address: 798 E. New Holland Ave. Info: 717-475-1914, facebook.com/UpoharEthnicCuisines.