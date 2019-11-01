The parent company of Lancaster County hospital UPMC Lititz will partner in a series of hospitals across China.

UPMC chief executive officer and president Jeffrey Romoff said the deal will lead to "the largest presence of American-style academic medicine outside of the United States."

The Pittsburgh-based health system has a 20-year deal with Wanda Group, "one of the world’s largest diversified conglomerates." UPMC already has international locations in Ireland and Italy.

UPMC and Wanda broke ground this week on a hospital in Chengdu, China's fourth-largest city, that is expected to open in 2022. UPMC will hire key hospital leaders, train staff in China and Pittsburgh and provide expertise in hospital design, clinical operations, technology and management, according to a news release.

Industry publication Modern Healthcare reported that at least four more hospitals are planned under the deal, in which Wanda will cover the capital and operating costs and pay UPMC management fees.