UPMC raised its minimum starting wage in January to $15 an hour, up from $13.10 an hour.

In Lancaster County, Pittsburgh-based UPMC operates one hospital — UPMC Lititz — along with an outpatient center in Lancaster, and numerous doctors’ offices. UPMC also has hospitals in Carlisle, Hanover, York and Mechanicsburg, as well as two in Harrisburg.

With UPMC’s minimum pay boost, more than 1,000 of the health care provider’s nearly 12,000 central Pennsylvania employees have gotten a raise, a UPMC spokeswoman said.

Average compensation for UPMC’s 92,000 employees is $70,600 annually, not including benefits.