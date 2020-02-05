The Pittsburgh-based parent organization of UPMC Pinnacle recently announced two notable developments — a presence in Maryland, and plans to invest $1 billion to develop "new drugs, diagnostics & devices."

UPMC reported that the former Western Maryland Health System joined UPMC at the beginning of February and renamed UPMC Western Maryland.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but a release said UPMC "has committed to make certain capital investments to enhance services and upgrade facilities in the Western Maryland region."

UPMC also said its $1 billion investment will aim to develop disease breakthroughs by 2024. A news release said UPMC has invested more than $800 million in entrepreneurial efforts so far, "primarily in digital health solutions, which have returned more than $1.5 billion."

“The common link among our investments will be that each has a direct and powerful impact on how we care for patients, while generating a significant financial return,” said UPMC Enterprises Executive Vice President Jeanne Cunicelli.

WESA, a Pittsburgh-area NPR radio station, reported that Cunicelli said investments being considered include founding a for-profit pharmaceutical company. It quoted her as saying, "I believe there's room in the world for a fast-growth, highly flexible pharmaceutical biotechnology company, and there is no reason it can't be in Pittsburgh."