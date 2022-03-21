Within a half-hour of a special Manheim Township board of commissioners meeting, only one member was left.

Four out of five commissioners had one by one recused themselves from a zoning case for the $120-million, 76-acre Oregon Village development handed back down to them by a higher court.

“It’s unprecedented,” said Bill Cluck after the meeting. Cluck is an attorney representing the appellant Mary Bolinger in the case that the Commonwealth Court remanded back to the commissioners in December. Bolinger owns a bed-and-breakfast near the Oregon Village site.

Only newly elected Republican Commissioner Mary Jo Huyard did not recuse herself, leaving the township’s solicitor Dwight Yoder to propose a second time to meet on April 4, so he and the attorneys of both sides have a chance to find any relevant precedents or statutes accounting for such a scenario.

When hearing zoning applications like the one from the Oregon Village development, commissioners are expected to act as judges, not their normal role as legislators.

“On April 4 we should be able to reconvene the meeting and have a direction in terms of how this process moves forward,” Yoder said.

The case is over Oregon Village’s conditional use application – a measure that allows certain uses on a given piece of land, if the developer can first prove they are meeting stipulated conditions in the ordinance. One of those conditions for the Oregon Village site is that the developer has to show the project won’t negatively affect any nearby historic properties.

In December, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court overturned a prior ruling that upheld the board’s 2019 vote. The three-judge panel wrote that the board did not adequately consider Bolinger’s claim that her property was historic. It ordered the case to go back to the township, so the board could reconsider the evidence of the case and redo the vote.

The remaining commissioners, Republicans Donna DiMeo, John Bear, Stacey Morgan Brubaker and Democrat Barry Kauffman cited different reasons for their recusals.

Morgan Brubaker was the township’s solicitor at the time of the 2019 board vote and said that she was recusing herself based on rules of professional conduct.

Bear cited an issue raised by Cluck that he was a legislative officer of the Pennsylvania Builders Association, an interest group that represents the state’s residential construction industry.

“Even though I don’t feel I have a conflict of interest, I am concerned about public opinion of conflict of interest no matter what decision I render.”

DiMeo and Kauffman both cited rhetoric during past political campaigns for the board. Kauffman said he had spoken out “quite vociferously” about the development. “I feel public perception is that I won’t be seen as objective.”

As the only commissioner left from the 2019 vote, DiMeo said her vote to approve the conditional zoning application for Oregon Village in 2019 had been used against her in campaigns.

“I don’t want whatever I decide to taint this, so at this point I am going to recuse myself,” DiMeo said.

Issues of public perception are not in themselves a reason for recusal, Yoder told the board, but it was up to them to make the decision.

Kauffman said based on the reasoning other commissioners cited, he felt he too should recuse himself.

The recusals throw another wrench in the controversial Oregon Village development, which some township residents have complained at public meetings that it will be too big for the area.

The developer group has been led by the current owners of the Oregon Dairy site: brothers Victor, Rich, George, Willie and Curvin Hurst.

Victor Hurst was at the Monday night meeting, but declined to give any comment.

The development plan would replace the Oregon Dairy supermarket and restaurant with larger facilities, develop homes and redevelop the idle Shawnee Resort site diagonal from the dairy into a 120-room hotel and more housing. In total, 554 housing units would be built.

The April 4 meeting will take place at the Manheim Township Library at 5 p.m., before a Zoning Hearing Board meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Like Monday night’s meeting, the township has to decide how to meet the court’s order to reconsider the Oregon Village application, most importantly whether to simply vote again on the application, or open the record to new testimony.