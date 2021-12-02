Univest Financial has acquired the Paul I. Sheaffer Insurance Agency in Intercourse for $3.8 million in cash, Univest disclosed Wednesday.

Univest could pay as much as $1.9 million more over the next three years, depending on the amount of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization that Sheaffer Insurance generates, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A provider of insurance for businesses and individuals, Sheaffer Insurance was founded by Paul I. Sheaffer in 1951. In recent years it has been led by his son, Paul I. Sheaffer II.

With the acquisition, the agency has become part of Univest Financial’s Univest Insurance, operating under that name effective immediately, with Sheaffer becoming a senior vice president and central Pennsylvania regional manager. All nine employees have been retained.

Univest, based in Souderton, Montgomery County, has operated in Lancaster County through its Univest Bank & Trust subsidiary since 2016. It now has five branch offices and a regional headquarters here.