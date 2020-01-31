The United Way of Lancaster County again is offering free tax-return preparation services through the nationwide Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
Sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service, VITA prepares at no charge the federal, state and local income-tax returns of households (including individual filers) earning $62,000 in gross income a year or less.
The local United Way has offered the VITA program since 2007. Last year, it served a record 11,000-plus households who received a record $14 million in refunds and saved a record $3 million in tax-prep fees.
The United Way’s VITA program is operating 18 sites staffed by more than 275 volunteers. All the volunteers received 40 hours of training and are IRS-certified.
Hours are: Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sundays.
The locations include a newly created VITA Central at 1380 Harrisburg Pike — a small office park next to a U.S. Post Office. This replaces a VITA office that had been on Janet Avenue.
To schedule an appointment, call 211 or visit FreeTaxPrepLancaster.org. VITA operates Monday through Saturday; evening hours are available.
VITA also offers a free online program that allows taxpayers to file federal and state tax returns at MyFreeTaxes.com.