Site work for Lancaster city’s biggest privately developed apartment building in decades could start next month, according to a project official.
The four-story, 104-unit Stadium Row building is being developed by Mechanicsburg-based Strong & Detweiler Partnership.
It is to go behind WellSpan Philhaven’s building in the 800 block of North Prince Street, just north of Clipper Magazine Stadium.
There, the 97,000-square-foot building and its landscaping would reclaim a brownfield property that at present is home to a cluster of storage sheds.
In November, the project received conditional final approval from the city Planning Commission. The project team is working through the conditions this month so it can file a final plan and obtain permits, said Jim Shultz, the project development manager.
That would allow work to start sometime in January, he said.
The project timeline calls for occupancy by mid-2021. Strong & Detweiler hasn’t disclosed a cost; industry experts told LNP such buildings typically cost well over $10 million.
Affordability explored
Most or all of the apartments will be rented at market rates. Rents will be finalized closer to the building’s completion date, Shultz previously told LNP.
Earlier this year, city officials discussed enhancing the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Program, or LERTA, as a way to encourage developments like Stadium Row to include units that meet federal affordability guidelines.
LERTA allows the property taxes on improvements to be phased in over time. Developers and economic analysts say the increasing cost of construction has made it impractical to build affordable housing without tax breaks, tax credits or other public support.
The LERTA idea proved not to be feasible, but Strong & Detweiler is exploring other options for making a portion of the units affordable, Shultz said.
Sharing Stadium Drive
At the Planning Commission meeting, executives from the Lancaster Barnstormers baseball team expressed concerns that Stadium Row tenants’ demand for parking will exceed the 104 spaces, one per unit, provided in the plan. They sought assurance that tenants won’t encroach on the stadium’s game-night parking.
They also raised questions about the traffic that will result from having one of Stadium Row’s entrances open onto Stadium Drive. Stadium Drive is on the stadium’s property and is technically a private road.
The Clipper property is owned by the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority, which leases it to the Barnstormers.
On Monday, authority executive director Matthew Sternberg said the authority, the team and Stadium Row’s developers are finalizing an agreement that addresses those and other issues.
It should be ready for consideration by the authority’s board at its Dec. 17 meeting, he said.