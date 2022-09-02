The union representing about 40 direct-care, dietary and laundry workers at Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation in Lancaster city launched an unfair practice strike early Friday morning, Sept. 2, 2022.

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania announced the strike in a 1:20 a.m. press release after negotiations overnight Thursday failed to reach a resolution.

A picket line had gathered in front of the at 25 N. Duke St. nursing home before 8 Friday morning.

“Our goal has always been – and continues to be – to get a fair contract that invests in this entire workforce and will meaningfully address the staffing crisis,” Matthew Yarnell, president of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, said in the press release. “But the offers on the table still fall short – Comprehensive and Priority are failing to create the kind of wage scales we’ve been able to achieve with other providers. These workers have been underpaid and disrespected for far too long, and it’s both them and the residents they care for who suffer.”

Last week members of the Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation union voted to strike starting today over what they describe as unresolved unfair labor practices. They were joined by SEIU members at 13 other nursing homes in Pennsylvania. Workers at four other homes voted to strike next week.

Statewide rallies were planned for 11:15 Friday morning at the nursing homes on strike, including Rose City, according to the press release.

Shelley Robinson, a Certified Nursing Assistant at Rose City since 1993, said the main issue is wages and patient load.

“We fought for decent wages back in the ‘90s — and we are still fighting for the same things now in 2022,” Robinson said prior to Friday morning’s strike announcement. “Still to this day, we are asking for basic rights and fair wages. All we want is to be treated with respect and decency — for the sake of our residents, our families.”

According to a previous SEIU news release, Robinson and two other workers at different nursing homes said that on any given shift, they are solely responsible for anywhere from about 21 to 30 residents.

Central to the negotiations, according to the union before this morning’s strike announcement, was how much of the $600 million earmarked for nursing home workers in the state budget will go to staff who they say are overworked and underpaid.

The for-profit nursing home is currently owned by Priority Healthcare, a New York-based chain. The union says the chain has refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of nonunion staff hired through an outside temp agency or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in its contracts with its nursing homes.

Priority Healthcare Group and Rose City on Thursday did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Facilities throughout the industry have struggled with high turnover since before the pandemic.

The union said the company is offering even lower raises than last year, despite the $600 million earmarked for nursing home workers in the state budget.

Workers are demanding through union negotiations $16 an hour for dietary, housekeeping, and other ancillary staff; $20 an hour for certified nursing assistants, and $25 an hour for licensed practical nurses.

Prior to Friday morning’s strike announcement, Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of Pennsylvania Health Care Association, the long-term care provider association, said the organization had been in contact with both sides of the dispute and was hopeful a solution could be reached.

Priority is a member of the association.

No additional bargaining dates have been set, according to Friday morning’s press release.

The strike is an open-ended strike, meaning there is no set end date.