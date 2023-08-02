A union vote for the Lincoln Highway East Starbucks workers will be held off site at Eden Resort & Suites on Aug. 23, the National Labor Relations Board said.

In its initial filing last month, the union proposed to vote Aug. 2 at the East Lampeter Township store, but the store closed in late July for previously planned remodeling. The board reported this week it reached an agreement regarding the election with the union organizers and Starbucks.

The store at 2208 Lincoln Highway East is expected to reopen in late August or early September, workers said. In the meantime, its workers are employed at other nearby stores. The shop has 21 full- and part-time baristas and shift supervisors eligible to vote to be represented by Workers United, an affiliate of Service Employees International Union.

The vote will take place about 6 miles from the store in a meeting room at the Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, Manheim Township. The polls will be open to those 21 employees from 10 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m.

The Lincoln Highway East employees were the first in Lancaster County to go public with their intent to unionize, joining a wave of union efforts at the international coffee chain over the last two years. Workers are seeking, among other things, better wages, guaranteed hours and consistent scheduling, a grievance procedure and protection from unjust discipline.

Lancaster County has about 10 freestanding Starbucks stores and several others inside Target and Giant stores.

In Pennsylvania, according to Workers United, 30 Starbucks have held union votes since December 2021. Out of those, seven stores rejected a union.

Starbucks previously said it could work more efficiently with workers to implement changes without a union, which could lead to lengthier discussions as both sides bargain with each other.