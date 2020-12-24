The rate of job losses and the number of people who remain out of work in Lancaster County has jumped, reflecting the impact of recently imposed restrictions on restaurants, gyms and theaters.

Last week 669 Lancaster County residents filed initial claims for unemployment benefits, a number that surged 18% from the previous week, according to preliminary figures from the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board.

New jobless claims have now risen three straight weeks, reaching their highest level since July.

The board’s latest statistics also indicate more people are remaining out of work.

Some 10,357 Lancaster County residents filed continuing claims for unemployment benefits for the week ending Dec. 12, which was the most recent data available from the board. Such claims increased 5% from the previous week and have been rising since mid-November.

The new claims in Lancaster County include a large number from food service and fitness workers in the first full week after Gov. Tom Wolf’s Dec. 10 order banning indoor dining and closing gyms and theaters until Jan. 4.

Lodging and food service workers continue to account for the highest amount of continuing claims, the board’s statistics show.

The jump in new local claims is mirrored statewide where initial jobless claims rose 20% last week to 47,305, the most it’s been since May. Nationwide, such claims dropped 9% to 803,000, according to the weekly report from the Labor Department.