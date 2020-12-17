The rate of job losses and the number of people who remain out of work in Lancaster County has jumped while new restrictions on restaurants, gyms and theaters portend additional woe.

Last week 568 Lancaster County residents filed initial claims for unemployment benefits, a number that jumped 27% from the previous week, according to preliminary figures from the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board.

The board’s latest statistics also indicate that more people are remaining out of work.

Some 9,887 Lancaster County residents filed continuing claims for unemployment for the week ending Dec. 5, which was the most recent data available from the board. Such claims increased 17% from the previous week and have been rising since mid-November.

Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, noted unemployment claims usually go up at the end of the year — but not this much.

“Not only are there more, but they show a higher share from accommodation and food service. This lines up with the rise in COVID cases and the governor’s most recent temporary order,” Young said.

And there are signs that Gov. Tom Wolf’s Dec. 10 order banning indoor dining and closing gyms and theaters until Jan. 4 in an effort to tamp down the pandemic will push more people into unemployment.

The recent statistics from the workforce board do not reflect expected layoffs from Sight & Sound, which said Dec. 11 that it plans to furlough 215 employees after it canceled the final three weeks of performances of “Queen Esther” to comply with Wolf’s order.

And, Valerie Hatfield, the board’s strategic innovation officer, said the latest unemployment figures likely don’t include the full impact Wolf’s order will have on food service and accommodations workers.

“We do expect to see this number rise dramatically as an effect of the governor’s most recent orders,” she said.

Statewide, initial jobless claims dropped 4% last week to 39,258, but nationwide such claims rose 23,000 to 885,000, the highest weekly total since September, the Labor Department said Thursday.