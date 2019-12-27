SquireSide Cafe in New Holland closed this week for renovations and will reopen Jan. 20 as Coffee Co.

Owned since 1996 by Jerry and Sharon Leaman, the restaurant was bought for an undisclosed price by John and Heidi Smucker, owners of Coffee Co. locations in Mill Creek Square shopping center along Route 30 East and in Lancaster Shopping Center.

Smucker said cosmetic renovations over the next three weeks would create the look and feel of the Coffee Co. locations at the 504 E. Main St. restaurant.

With seating for around 90, the New Holland Coffee Co. will have the same menu as the other restaurants, featuring a variety of salads and sandwiches as well as breakfast items such as pancakes, egg dishes and breakfast sandwiches.

The new Coffee Co. will keep Squire Side’s 30 employees, Smucker said.

The sale also includes the adjacent Country Squire Motor Inn, which Smucker says they will continue to operate as is, although room upgrades are likely soon. The motel has seven employees.

Leaman said he and his wife sold their businesses because they plan to retire.

