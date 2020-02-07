Uncle Leroy’s has moved its candy and fudge making business from Strasburg Township to a spot along Old Philadelphia Pike east of Lancaster city.

Owned and operated by Don and Tina Lennon, Uncle Leroy’s makes and sells fudge as well as peanut, pecan, cashew and other varieties of brittle.

Uncle Leroy’s new location at 2195 Old Philadelphia Pike, East Lampeter Township, once housed King’s Kreamery and Coleman’s Ice Cream.

Production has already shifted to the new location, where a small Uncle Leroy’s retail shop is slated to open some time in May. The shop will sell ice cream along with Uncle Leroy's products.

Don Lennon said the new, 4,000-square-foot production area is about twice the size of the Strasburg Township space.

Uncle Leroy’s has stands at Lancaster Central Market, 23 N. Market St., Lancaster, and Bird-in-Hand Farmers Market, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, East Lampeter Township. It also has a retail presence at the Creation Museum and Ark Encounter tourist attractions in Kentucky.

Lennon, who has been making fudge since the 1970s, created the Uncle Leroy’s brand about eight years ago. His middle name is Leroy.

