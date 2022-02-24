Motorists in Lancaster County could see prices hit $4.50 a gallon this summer, due in large part to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an analyst said.

“It’s not impossible (prices) could reach $4.50 in a worst case scenario,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which has tracked station-level data for two decades. “It depends on how things escalate.”

In Lancaster, a survey of gas prices Thursday morning showed the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.77.

De Haan said it is just a matter of time before prices hit $4. He said the $4.50 milestone could come “sometime this summer.”

The highest recorded price in Lancaster is $4 a gallon in June 2008, according to LNP records. The highest average local price, however, was just below $4 in Lancaster County, according to Gasbuddy.

“Buckle up, it’s going to be a bumpy summer for motorists,” De Haan said.

As of Thursday, Pennsylvania’s average of a gallon of regular gasoline was at $3.74, or about 20 cents above the national average, according to AAA. The national average is 2 cents higher than a week ago and about 20 cents higher than a month ago.

Tensions over Russia’s incursion into Ukraine have fueled higher oil prices in recent weeks. The attack will be met with severe financial sanctions led by the United States and its allies, U.S. leaders have said. Analysts at AAA say Russia will likely retaliate by withholding oil from the world market, which is already tight and struggling to keep up with demand as nations worldwide move on from COVID-related economic slowdowns.

Russia is one of the leading oil producers globally, behind only the United States and Saudi Arabia.

If Russia withholds its oil from the market it would eventually be reflected in higher gas prices in the United States.