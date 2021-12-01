Residential customers of UGI Utilities who use natural gas to heat their homes will see a 9.6% rate hike, effective today (Dec. 1), the company announced Tuesday.

The rate hike means the average home-heating customer’s monthly bill will rise by $8.62 from $89.69 per month to $98.31 per month – the highest since 2013, a company spokesman said.

It’s the fourth rate hike for UGI this year. Combined, the four increases have elevated the residential customer’s bill by 25.3% since December 2020.

UGI blamed this latest rate hike on an increase in the price it pays to obtain natural gas on the wholesale market, as demand for energy grows due to the strengthening economy. This is reflected in the “purchased gas cost” portion of the customer’s bill.

By law, utilities are required to pass the cost of the natural gas they purchase directly through to customers without any markup.

UGI said the upturn was mitigated somewhat by the fact that Pennsylvania has an ample supply of natural gas due to Marcellus Shale production.

Natural gas is the second most popular home-heating fuel in the county, used by 33.7% of county households, per the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. It trails only electricity, used to provide heat in 34.5% of all housing units in the county.

UGI has about 63,000 residential customers in Lancaster County.