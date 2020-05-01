UGI Utilities said Friday it will resume work on six natural-gas main replacement projects in Lancaster city during May.

UGI will replace gas mains located under the street, not service lines from the street to buildings, due to COVID-19 concerns. The service-line work will be rescheduled.

Restarting next week will be work: in the 500 block of Juniata Street; the first block (0-99) of West James Street; the 600 block of East End Street; and the 100 block of South Prince Street.

Also next week, construction will begin on Lime Street between East Vine and East Lemon street. The start of that project was delayed by the pandemic.

To resume later will be work in the 300 block of North Prince Street (the week of May 11) and the 700 block of East End Street (the week of May 18).

UGI will perform all work with enhanced safety protocols in keeping with the Wolf administration’s orders.

Construction work will typically occur weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., but extended weekday and Saturday construction might occur.