The state Commonwealth Financing Authority has approved $450,000 in state grants to extend natural-gas service to two Manheim Township neighborhoods.

These grants will enable UGI Utilities to extend its lines into the Belair North neighborhood (north of Delp Road, including Bob White Lane), which has 154 unserved houses, and into the Village Park neighborhood (south of Petersburg Road, including Pebblebrook Drive), which has 194 unserved houses.

The grants were secured for UGI by Lancaster-based EDC Finance, a nonprofit that helps businesses obtain state and federal help to expand. UGI is contributing $450,000 of its own money to the extension efforts.