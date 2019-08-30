Residential customers of UGI Utilities will see their monthly bills drop nearly 2% beginning Sunday, the company has announced.
The average bill of a home-heating customer will fall 1.93% from $68.75 a month to $67.42 a month.
The new rate keeps the average monthly bill for home-heating customers in the $60 range, where it’s been since June 2018. But the months ahead could change that.
UGI previously has predicted a 3.8% rate hike in December, though that amount is subject to change, a company spokesman said.
UGI also has pending a previously reported rate hike request of 16.8%, to be done in two steps. This would fund upgrades to its distribution system.
The state Public Utility Commission is reviewing that request.
The modest dip announced Friday is because UGI is paying less to obtain natural gas on the wholesale market, the company explained.
By state law, utilities such as UGI must pass along the price it pays to obtain gas to its customers without markup.
Wholesale prices are sliding because of reliable shale-gas supplies, primarily from Pennsylvania, said Chris Brown, UGI vice president and general manager of rates and supply.
Roughly a third of Lancaster County households (32%) heat their homes with natural gas, according to the 2017 American Community Survey.
Including customers who have natural gas service but heat with other means, UGI serves more than 76,000 residential customers here, the company says.