UGI Utilities plans to raise its residential rate by 5.1% this year, the company said Monday, in response to higher natural gas prices on the wholesale market caused by growing demand.

The upturn is expected to happen in two steps. First, effective June 1, the average residential heating customer’s bill will increase from $78.91 to $80.54, or 2.1%.

Second, if UGI’s proposal is approved by state regulators, effective Dec. 1 the average residential heating customer’s bill will increase from $80.54 to $82.91, or 2.9%.

The typical residential heating customer uses 73.5 hundred cubic feet (ccf) of natural gas per month, according to UGI.

State law requires gas and electric utilities to pass along to ratepayers the price the utilities pay to obtain energy without marking it up to make a profit. Utilities get their profit from delivering the energy to their customers.

The pair of rate hikes will go on top of a 3.8% increase, already approved by state regulators, to go into effect in increments during 2021. This boost will help UGI cover the cost of upgrades to its distribution system.

Natural gas is the second-most popular home heating fuel in Lancaster County, being used in 31.7% of county residences, according to the 2019 American Community Survey. Electricity is the leader at 34.9%.

UGI has about 63,000 residential customers in Lancaster County.