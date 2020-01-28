UGI Utilities said Tuesday it wants to boost residential rates by another 10.6% to help pay for upgrades to its distribution system.
The company wants to raise the total bill for a typical residential heating customers from $81.54 to $90.22 per month. That customer uses 7,350 cubic feet of natural gas per month.
Subject to state Public Utility Commission approval, this latest increase would likely take effect in late October.
UGI’s proposal also includes substantial rate hikes for commercial and industrial customers. If all its requests are granted in full, they would add $74.6 million to its annual revenues.
UGI says it needs the rate hikes to pay for $373 million in future upgrades to its distribution system infrastructure, facilities and information technology.
The new hike would follow a 13.0% rate hike for residential customers that took effect last October. Proceeds from that rate hike were earmarked for the same kind of upgrades.
UGI serves 76,500 residential customers in Lancaster County, including an estimated 67,000 households which use the fuel for heat (and usually other purposes too, such as cooking).
According to the 2017 American Community Survey, natural gas is the second most common fuel for home heating in Lancaster County.
Electricity is the most popular energy source for home heating, with 35.1% of Lancaster County’s 210,000 housing units heated with that method. Natural gas is second, at 31.8%.