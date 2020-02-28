While bad news looms for UGI Utilities customers in the fall, there’s good news in the meantime.
UGI has announced that the average home-heating customer’s bill will fall 3.0%, effective Sunday.
The typical bill will decrease from $79.56 per month to $77.18 per month, a difference of $2.38 a month.
UGI said the rate reduction, to be reflected in the “purchased gas cost” portion of the bill, is due to lower wholesale prices for natural gas.
State law requires utilities to pass the cost of the natural gas they purchase directly through to customers without any markup.
The rate cut comes while UGI has a 10.6% rate increase request pending before the state Public Utility Commission, to pay for upgrades to its distribution system.
The PUC said Thursday it will investigate the rate request, a routine step that gives the commission an extra seven months to study the request. A decision is due by Oct. 28.
UGI serves more than 640,000 natural-gas customers in 45 counties in Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County. Here it has 76,500 residential customers, including an estimated 67,000 households which use the fuel for heat (and usually other purposes too, such as cooking).