Residential customers of UGI Utilities will see their bills rise by 6.1%, effective Wednesday, the company said Tuesday.

The average residential heating customer’s monthly bill will increase by $5.03 to $87.42, the Denver-based company said. It’s the third rate increase this year.

As the economy recovers from the pandemic-induced recession, demand for natural gas (and other fuels) is stronger. That leads to higher prices on the wholesale market, where UGI procures the natural gas it re-sells and delivers to customers.

By law, gas utilities are required to pass the cost of the natural gas they purchase directly through to customers without any markup. Gas utilities get their profit from delivering the fuel.

Earlier this year, UGI boosted its residential rates by 5.1%, also because of elevated wholesale prices, and by 3.8% to fund improvements to its distribution network.

Natural gas is the second-most popular home heating fuel in Lancaster County, being used in 31.7% of county residences, according to the 2019 American Community Survey. Electricity is the leader at 34.9%. UGI has about 63,000 residential customers in Lancaster County.