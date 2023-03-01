With wholesale prices for natural gas easing, UGI Utilities is passing along some savings to customers.

Beginning today, the average residential bill for natural gas customers dropped 8%, from $124.49 to $114.51 per month, according to UGI, which is the primary natural gas supplier in Lancaster County.

The announcement reverses a series of increases that began last summer and boosted average bills by 25%. Before prices began to rise in June, the average customer’s bill – one that uses 7,310 cubic feet of gas per month – was $99. The March 1 drop returns average prices to where they were in September.

“As we now see lower wholesale prices for our gas purchase activity following the increases leading into the winter period, UGI is pleased to pass along these lower costs to our customers,” said Paul Szykman, UGI’s chief regulatory officer.

The recent decline comes because of a fall in UGI’s purchased gas costs, also known as the wholesale price, which by law must be passed along to consumers without a markup. The purchased gas cost comprises about 35% of a customer’s bill. The other 65% is made of the “base rate,” a charge that allows the utility to recoup the expense of operating the system and make a profit.

In its most recent reports on natural gas prices and supplies, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said wholesale prices were trending downward due to a warmer than usual winter and modest increases in production. In addition, the energy price shocks and skyrocketing demand for natural gas anticipated due to the war in Ukraine did not turn out to be as significant as expected.

Based in Denver, UGI serves more than 740,000 natural gas and electric customers in 45 counties, including 63,000 natural gas customers in Lancaster County.

