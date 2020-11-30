Residential customers of UGI Utilities will get a small break before a previously announced rate hike kicks in, the company announced Monday.

Starting Tuesday, the average residential heating customer’s bill will drop by 1.1% to $78.47 a month from $79.37 a month, a savings of 90 cents a month, the Denver-based company said.

The reason, UGI said, is because the company is paying less on the wholesale market to procure the natural gas it re-sells to consumers. By law, the company must re-sell the natural gas at cost, without markup.

The relief will be short-lived.

UGI will begin implementing a three-step, 3.8% rate hike on Jan. 1 that will boost the average residential heating customer’s bill by $3.13 a month, to fund improvements to UGI’s distribution system, as LNP | LancasterOnline reported in October.

Initially, UGI had sought a 10.6% rate hike, but agreed to reduce the amount and delay and spread out the increase in recognition of the havoc that COVID-19 is creating for many households.

About 67,000 Lancaster County households use natural gas for home heating. It’s the second most popular home-heating source, trailing only electricity.