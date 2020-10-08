The state Public Utility Commission on Thursday approved a settlement that slashes almost two-thirds off a proposed rate hike by UGI Utilities, in recognition of the havoc being caused by COVID-19.

UGI announced in January it would seek a 10.6% rate hike to fund improvements to its distribution system. But by a 4-0 vote, the PUC approved an agreement between UGI and more than 10 interested parties calling for a 3.8% increase instead.

The modification comes in the first major rate case to go before the PUC since the pandemic began in March. Whether it sets a precedent for similar adjustments as other proposed rate cases get resolved remains to be seen.

The size of the rate hike is not the only aspect to get adjusted. Beside accepting a smaller sum, UGI also will delay and diffuse the rate hike’s implementation.

Under an approved three-step plan, the average home-heating customer who pays $81.54 a month currently will see his or her bill rise to $82.75 on Jan. 1, to $83.96 on July 1 and to $84.67 next Oct. 1. The total increase will be $3.13.

The residential rate hike, plus higher rates for commercial and industrial customers, will generate another $20 million a year for UGI to use for replacement gas mains and other distribution-system upgrades.

“UGI Gas believes that the ... phase-in proposal balances the needs of the Company to continue to fund its infrastructure replacement work and operations, while also considering the significant economic effect of COVID-19 on its customers,” the settlement said.

“The $20 million proposed revenue increase under the Settlement reflects significant concessions by the parties to craft a solution that would ensure UGI Gas’ financial health and would protect consumers in the face of the unprecedented public health and economic crisis presented by the COVID-19 Pandemic,” it reads.

The company’s January proposal would have boosted the average home-heating customer’s bill by a total of $8.68 a month, to $90.22. That proposed rate hike, plus increases in commercial and industrial rates, would have added $74.6 million to UGI’s annual revenue.

Under that initial proposal, the full rate hike would have taken effect this month.

Instead, not only did UGI agree to a later start and a three-step phase-in, it also agreed to restrictions that effectively block the company from getting another general rate hike until September 2022. In addition, UGI agreed to offer more emergency relief to struggling households, including a new credit of up to $400.

UGI had won a 13.0% rate hike a year ago to fund distribution system improvements.

UGI is the second biggest provider of home heating fuel in the county, according to the American Community Survey, serving 31.8% of Lancaster County households. That's about 67,000 households; another 10,000 households use natural gas for cooking and/or heating water, but not heating the home.

PPL is the most popular home-heating energy source, delivering electricity for home heating to 35.1% of county households.

Thursday’s vote by the commissioners adopted a recommended decision issued Aug. 29 by Deputy Chief Administrative Law Judge Christopher P. Pell, which approved an unopposed settlement between UGI and many other parties.

According to the PUC, they include the PUC’s independent Bureau of Investigation & Enforcement, the state Office of Consumer Advocate, the state Office of Small Business Advocate, Industrial Energy Consumers of Pennsylvania, the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal executive agencies, the Coalition for Affordable Utility Services and Energy Efficiency in Pennsylvania, the Commission on Economic Opportunity, Calpine Energy Services and Direct Energy.

