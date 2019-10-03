A gym with classes and training inspired by mixed martial arts is slated to open in January at Park City Center.

UFC Gym will take a roughly 18,000-square-foot space near the Kohl’s entrance next to the former Sears. It will combine spaces previously occupied by Lenscrafters, Breneman’s Tailoring & Alterations, Glow Golf and Men’s Wearhouse. Lenscrafters and Breneman’s Tailoring & Alterations have moved to other spaces in the mall.

UFC Gym will have individual and group classes and programs that include boxing and kickboxing as well as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. There will also be standard gym equipment such as ellipticals, bikes and treadmills.

The gym, which just opened an information kiosk inside the mall, is a brand of Ultimate Fighting Championship, a Las Vegas-based company that promotes mixed martial arts bouts.

Based in California, UFC Gym has more than 100 U.S. locations, including one in Exton. The franchise owner of the Lancaster gym is Steeve Dumerve, a Dover resident who has worked at a variety of for-profit schools.

At Park City, the UFC Gym will be next to Round1, a family-friendly entertainment venue with bowling, arcade games, ping pong, food and a kids zone slated open next year in part of the vacated Sears space.

“Park City Center continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of our demographic,” said Rachel Gallagher, Park City’s senior general manager. “Today’s consumer wants entertainment, dining and gathering place from their shopping center. Fitness is an important part of a daily routine and active lifestyle so we are excited to offer a new use and added convenience for our community.”

