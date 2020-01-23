UFC Gym has opened at Park City Center in an approximately 18,000-square-foot space near the entrance to Kohl’s.

The gym, with classes and training inspired by mixed martial arts is a brand of Ultimate Fighting Championship, a Las Vegas-based company that promotes mixed martial arts bouts. Based in California, UFC Gym has more than 100 U.S. locations, including one in Exton, Chester County.

UFC Gym has individual and group classes and programs that include boxing and kickboxing as well as Brazilian jiujitsu. There is also standard gym equipment such as ellipticals, bikes and treadmills.

The franchise owners of the Lancaster gym are Steve Dumerve and Jay Gerdes, both of York. They operate their new gym with six full-time and 12 part-time employees.

