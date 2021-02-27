A repair shop that features same-day repair of small electronics is slated to open by early April in an East Lampeter Township shopping center.

UBreakiFix will occupy a 1,200 square-foot spot near Red Robin Restaurant in the Mill Creek Square shopping center along Route 30.

A national franchise, uBreakiFix offers same-day repair of a wide array of smartphones, tablets, computers, gaming systems and other small electronic devices. The franchise owner of the new shop is Kevin Hutchinson, who previously was the franchise owner of the Verizon store in Mill Creek Square.

The first uBreakiFix store opened in 2009 as an internet-based repair service before moving to physical stores. uBreakiFix was acquired in 2019 by Asurion, a Tennessee-based company that sells insurance for smartphones and other electronic devices. Today, there are more than 600 stores in the U.S. and Canada including one that opened in January in Manheim Township.

uBREAKiFIX Address: 2350 Lincoln Highway East, Suite 810. Expected opening: April 1. Planned hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Info.: ubreakifix.com.