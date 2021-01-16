An electronics repair shop that features same-day repair of small electronics has opened in Manheim Township.

uBreakiFix now occupies a spot in Foxshire Plaza at 1939 Fruitville Pike, across from Walmart. A national franchise, uBreakiFix offers same-day repair of a wide array of smartphones, tables, computers, gaming systems and other small electronic devices. The franchise owner of the shop is James McNeil.

The first uBreakiFix store opened in 2009 as an internet-based repair service before moving to physical stores. Today, there are more than 600 stores in the U.S. and Canada. The Manheim Township store is the first location in Lancaster County.

uBreakiFix Address: 1939 Fruitville Pike. Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Info. 717-824-4494, ubreakifix.com.