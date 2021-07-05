Adrian Lindquist has a passion for handmade greeting cards, making and mailing them to friends and family as far away as Utah, Maine, Florida and Washington state.

In the bedroom of her Manheim Township home, Lindquist makes about 275 cards a year for pretty much all occasions, including Christmas, birthday, anniversary, Easter, Halloween, Thanksgiving, thinking of you, get well and sympathy cards.

“I love doing that,” said Lindquist, 79, a retired public school music educator who already is at work on her 100 or so Christmas cards. “It allows me to be creative and kind.”

It’s a good thing that she starts the card-making process early, because some of those cards would take up to two days longer to get delivered under a restructuring plan recently announced by the U.S. Postal Service.

Slower delivery of first-class mail -- letters, cards, bill payments and the like -- to locations more than 140 miles away would be a key part of the Postal Service’s wide-ranging plan to stem massive losses. Some packages sent first class also would arrive later than now. (See related story.)

“I’m not happy about it, to say the least, but it is what it is. I can adjust to it,” Lindquist said.

“It’s kind of sad,” she added. “In this day and age, you would think that perhaps they would find ways to make things go more quickly rather than more slowly.”

The delays would result from less use of jets to move mail long distances in favor of more use of trucks, which the Postal Service said are cheaper and more reliable, though slower. Other measures include boosting the price of a first-class stamp to 58 cents from 55 cents, effective Aug. 29.

The Postal Service, which announced the new delivery timetables in late March, has not set a date for when they would take effect, saying it’s waiting for advisory feedback from the Postal Regulatory Commission.

Discriminates against certain states

Attorneys general from 21 states, including Pennsylvania and New York, wrote to the commission last month to express opposition to the delivery changes, saying they discriminate against consumers based on geography.

For example, 70% of first-class mail sent to Nevada would take longer to arrive, according to an analysis by The Washington Post, as would 60% of the deliveries to Florida, 58% to Washington state, 57% to Montana, and 55% to Arizona and Oregon.

Democrats in Congress have panned the plan too, though the Postal Service does not need congressional approval to implement the changes. It’s an independent agency of the federal government.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decried “cutbacks” that she said would undermine the Postal Service’s mission, “resulting in serious delays and degradation of service for millions,” The New York Times has reported.

The new timetable would apply to items in a standard envelope sent first class such as letters, cards, bills and bill payments, weighing no more than 3.5 ounces. Excluded are direct-mail marketing pieces and other kinds of so-called “junk mail.”

RELATED STORY: Small packages to and from Lancaster city, suburbs sent via USPS more likely to arrive on time

With slower service to distant addresses, consumers would need to be mindful of how far their bill payments, birthday cards and other time-sensitive, first-class mailings would be traveling, in order to make sure the envelope was mailed early enough to arrive in time.

Here’s a closer look at the current delivery standards and the proposed changes.

First-class mail sent within the continental U.S. now is supposed to be delivered to addresses within the continental U.S. in two days if it’s traveling up to 280 miles. Anything farther is supposed to arrive in three days, though the Postal Service’s on-time performance has been deteriorating in recent years.

Under the Postal Service plan, that two-day cutoff would be slashed to 140 miles. The three-day cutoff would be 930 miles and the four-day cutoff 1,907 miles. Anything farther would be five days.

For reference, 140 road miles is the approximate distance from Lancaster to Elizabeth, New Jersey (west of New York City); Alexandria, Virginia (south of Washington D.C.); and Philipsburg (west of State College).

Roughly 930 miles from Lancaster are Green Bay, Wisconsin (north of Milwaukee); Orlando and Memphis. Roughly 1,907 miles away is Salt Lake City, Utah, and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

How big an impact would the new criteria have on local consumers and employers? Consider the effect within the 176- ZIP codes (Lancaster city and suburbs) and 175- ZIP codes (nearly all of the rest of the county, except for Adamstown and Elizabethtown).

According to The Washington Post, 52% of first-class letters sent from both the 176- and 175- ZIP codes now are supposed to get delivered in two days and the balance in three days. Under the new system, 48% would be delivered in two days, 32% in three days, 14% in four days and 6% in five days.

In other words, 80% of first-class mail sent from almost anywhere in Lancaster County still would be expected to be delivered in three days, per the newspaper’s analysis, which was published in late June.

That's somewhat better than the nationwide forecast. Under the Postal Service plan, the portion of first-class mail sent from anywhere in the continental U.S. that would arrive at a destination in the continental U.S. within three days would be 70%, spokesman Tad Kelley said.

Faster (and more expensive) delivery options would remain available.