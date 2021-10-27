U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh traveled from Washington D.C. to the Kellogg cereal-making plant in Lancaster on Wednesday, telling employees on the picket line there that the Biden administration supports worker rights.

The 380 unionized workers at the State Road plant are among 1,400 Kellogg employees at four cereal-making plants nationwide to walk out Oct. 5, after their contract expired without an agreement on a new accord or an extension of the old pact.

"I stand here with you today, on behalf of myself and President Biden, to let you know how much the president cares about the workers of America, people's rights to organize, people's rights to be able to ask for higher wages and better working conditions...," Walsh said.

Walsh, a former local union leader and former mayor of Boston, is the second high-profile public official to meet with the striking workers. John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor who’s running for U.S. Senate, visited on Oct. 9 to voice support for the workers too.

During his 40-minute stop at Kellogg, Walsh acknowledged "it might be a little different for a secretary of labor of the United States of America coming out and standing on a picket line. But if you have it in your blood, you have it in your blood," he said, drawing loud cheers from the 75 or so Kellogg workers who gathered at the plant entrance to meet him.

Walsh did not address the issues that triggered the walkout, though he briefly walked the picket line. He also posed for photos with numerous workers, many of them holding American flags or signs critical of Kellogg.

Walsh’s stop in Lancaster, before he headed to Philadelphia for various events, comes a day after the Kellogg workers’ union -- the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers’ International – agreed to go back to the bargaining table for the first time since the strike began.

Talks are set for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Kerry Williams, president of the union’s Local 374, which represents the State Road workers, said the biggest obstacle to a new contract remains the fate of Kellogg’s two-tier wages and benefits. Under the system, employees hired after 2015 get less pay and lower benefits than those hired before 2015.

The walkout is only the second in the 45-year-old plant's history. The only other strike here was a three-week walkout in 1985, LNP | LancasterOnline records show.

Products made at the State Road plant include Corn Flakes, Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran, Special K, Shredded Wheat, Frosted Shredded Wheat, Crispix, All Bran and Rice Krispies cereals.

Kellogg’s other cereal plants are in Omaha, Nebraska, Memphis, Tennessee, and Battle Creek, Michigan, where Kellogg is headquartered.