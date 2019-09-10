U-Gro Learning Centres is breaking ground Tuesday morning for an early education child-care center near Brownstown, its seventh Lancaster County location and the 14th overall for the Hershey-based firm.
The leased Oregon Pike site is a vacant lot, yet to be assigned a street number, across the street from project contractor Benchmark Construction’s headquarters at 4121 Oregon Pike. It’s near Schaum’s Corner.
Set to open in spring 2020, U-Gro’s new building will measure 15,000 square feet, including an 1,800-square-foot indoor play area. Outside will be a 12,000-square-foot playground.
The $3 million facility will serve up to 150 children ages six weeks to eight years through full- and part-time programs. It will be staffed by up to 32 employees.