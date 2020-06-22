U-Gro Learning Centres has opened its seventh early education child-care center in Lancaster County, a $3 million facility at Schaum’s Corner near Brownstown.

Off Oregon Pike and Route 222, the 4170 Barrett Blvd. facility will serve up to 150 infants, toddlers and preschoolers daily, as well as school-age children for summer camp and before-school and after-school programming.

The 15,000-square-foot building has 10 classrooms, an 1,800-square-foot indoor play space and a 12,000-square-foot outdoor playground. U-Gro’s new location will employ up to 32 people.

An open house will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It’s Hershey-based U-Gro’s 14th location in southcentral Pennsylvania.